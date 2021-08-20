For Sale (Photo: New England Commercial Property Exchange)

The building housing iHEARTMEDIA Rock WHEB, Top 40 WERZ (Z107), Sports WPKX-A (FOX SPORTS 930), News-Talk WQSO (NEWS RADIO 96.7), and Country WTBU (95.7 THE BULL)/PORTSMOUTH, NH is for sale.

815 Lafayette Road is listed by NEW ENGLAND COMMERCIAL PROPERTY EXCHANGE at $3.67 million for 13,362 sq. ft. including two towers, one at 492 feet and the other at 217 feet, although the towers' leasehold value was previously sold, meaning that the buyer will not share in revenue from the towers. The listing promotes the property as a "Great redevelopment opportunity with 3.7± acres of developable uplands and potential uses including a car dealership, housing development, medical building, recreation complex, and more. The Gateway Corridor Zone allows for many uses including multifamily, commercial recreation/fitness club, office and/or medical office, shopping center, and restaurant."

The listing gives no indication as to where the stations will be relocating.

