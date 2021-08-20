Grams (Photo: LinkedIn)

TUNEIN has promoted SVP/People Operations DEANNA GRAMS to Chief People Officer. GRAMS joined TUNEIN as Sr. Mgr./Human Resource in 2014 from DISNEY INTERACTIVE,

“Having an exceptional team and work culture is critical here at TUNEIN, and DEANNA’s commitment to building TUNEIN has been amazing,” said CEO RICHARD STERN. “She led the TUNEIN team through one of the most challenging times in our history, a shift from in-person collaboration in our offices to a remote work environment. Since I began leading TUNEIN in late 2020, we’ve been on a mission to reinvent radio with a new and better TUNEIN. We’ve put in place a strong executive leadership team with a clear vision for building the future of digital audio. That vision starts with our team, and DEANNA’s leadership will continue to add value as we grow and continually improve our employee experience.”

“I’m thrilled to be stepping into this role,” added GRAMS. “The passionate and talented employees at TUNEIN are our biggest strength, and I’m honored to be leading this team to help our employees do the best work of their careers with us.”

