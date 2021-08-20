Now At SportsMap

"AMERICA ON THE ROAD," the long-running syndicated radio show and podcast on the automotive industry, has joined the SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK weekend lineup for SATURDAY mornings 7-8a (ET). The show is hosted by DRIVINGTODAY.COM Editor and former MOTOR TREND and KELLEY BLUE BOOK Editor JACK NERAD with CHARLIE BAKER and CHRIS TEAGUE.

“We are very excited to introduce AMERICA ON THE ROAD to the extensive SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK audience," said NERAD. "Our goal is to entertain while making what is sometimes very technical information clear to our listeners. And that's been a successful formula for more than two decades."

"AMERICA ON THE ROAD is an exciting show to be a part of, because it reminds me of the automotive shows and reviewers I watched and listened to growing up,” said TEAGUE. “We share information and opinions on vehicles that people can actually afford, for the most part, and focus on the details that help buyers make the most informed decisions."

