Allegations by his ex-fiancee of verbal and emotional abuse have roiled the CALIFORNIA gubernatorial campaign of SALEM RADIO NETWORK host LARRY ELDER.

ALEXANDRA DATIG gave an interview to POLITICO's CARLA MARINUCCI saying she broke off her engagement to ELDER in 2015 after an incident in which he took out a gun while high and threatened to throw her out ("I thought it was a PHIL SPECTOR moment," DATIG added). DATIG, who once worked for HEIDI FLEISS, later becoming an informant and witness in the "HOLLYWOOD Madam"'s case and says she served for a time as ELDER's streaming audio and web producer, told MARINUCCI that she feared for her safety and sobriety while with ELDER, and that he repeatedly demanded she get a "LARRY's Girl" tattoo.

The LOS ANGELES TIMES reported that DATIG, in a separate interview, made some of the same claims. “There is LARRY ELDER the brand, the one on the radio, that everyone sees,” DATIG told the TIMES. “Then there is the LARRY ELDER after the show. The one with the insults, the Tasmanian devil rhetoric, the hoodwinking.” She complained that ELDER was constantly smoking pot and showed the TIMES a cellphone video on which ELDER claimed to have introduced SNOOP DOGG to "the evil weed... I'm the one who made him what he is."

ELDER, presently the front-runner among 46 candidates looking to succeed incumbent GAVIN NEWSOM if he is recalled in a simultaneous vote, furnished a statement to the TIMES generally denying DATIG's charges, saying he "never brandished a gun at anyone, I grew up in SOUTH CENTRAL; I know exactly how destructive this type of behavior is. It’s not me, and everyone who knows me knows it’s not me. These are salacious allegations."

