SOUTHWESTERN ADVENTIST UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian KJRN (88.3 THE JOURNEY)/KEENE, TX welcomes JACOB FISHER to Nights and MD.



FISHER graduated from SOUTHERN ADVENTIST UNIVERSITY, majoring in Digital Broadcast Journalism. He worked at FRIENDSHIP BROADCASTING LLC. Contemporary Christian WBDX (J103)/Chattanooga while in college. He moved to Texas from Georgia in July and started working with the brand-new team at KJRN after the departure of former GM Michael Agee to WGTS/Wash DC.



KJRN GM DANAE SONGY said, “I took my time with this hire because of what PAT WILLIAMS, founder of the ORLANDO MAGIC, shared at CMB's Momentum Conference, ‘Hire slowly’. It’s been a long and hard summer with so much transition, but God has been good to us every minute.”



FISHER is excited about having his first full-time job.

