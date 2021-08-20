Shows Postponed (Photo: Alexa Campbell)

BIG MACHINE RECORDS band THE CADILLAC THREE will not be touring this weekend or next, scrapping shows due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis for bandmember KELBY RAY. The trio shared the news via social media on WEDNESDAY (8/18), and followed up with more specific details YESTERDAY (8/19).

"Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID case within the CADILLAC THREE touring camp," the band wrote. "Out of caution and safety for everyone, we are postponing the following shows" they added, noting dates in SALT LAKE CITY (8/19), CARDWELL, MT (8/20) and EMMETT, ID (8/21). A post the next day indicated that next weekend's shows in CHAMPAIGN, IL (8/26), PEORIA, IL (8/27) and WISCONSIN DELLS, WI (8/28) would also be rescheduled.

The group took to their INSTAGRAM to tell their fans, in part, “This is a statement about family, music, and the love of touring. It’s not perfect, but we truly think it is imperative right now to try and help alleviate the severity of the virus and to do our best to protect everyone around us.” Read the full INSTAGRAM post, and see the band's new guidelines for their two upcoming shows at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM here.

