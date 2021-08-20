Poxson

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WKXC (KICKS 99)/AUGUSTA, GA has named JESS POXSON as the new co-host of the “KICKS Wake Up Krew” morning show, alongside co-host “DUB” BRYAN. She’s been on the job since AUGUST 9th, but her appointment was announced TODAY (8/20).

“We are thrilled to have JESS join the 'KICKS Wake Up Krew' alongside DUB in AUGUSTA,” said BEASLEY AUGUSTA and FAYETTEVILLE, NC Regional OM TEE GENTRY. “Her love for country music and passion for radio made her the perfect fit for KICKS 99!"

POXSON replaces SEAN CASH, who recently took a morning position in NASHVILLE at HOT AC WJXA (NET NEWS 8/16). POXSON’s resume includes stops at WYCD/DETROIT, WDZH/DETROIT and time at WDRQ/DETROIT in several roles including APD (NET NEWS 8/25/16).

