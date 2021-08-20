The Virtual Series Continues

JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES Episode 9 will be taking place THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at 8p (ET)/5p (PT). The lineup features exclusive performances by SNAIL MAIL and MARTIN SEXTON, with another act or two to be announced.

BARTON said, “It’s inspiring to see the sense of community in Triple A as the format continues to gather virtually to share in great music. As long as they show up, we’ll keep creating the meeting place until we meet together in BOULDER next AUGUST.”

ALL ACCESS is the official Media Sponsor for JBE VIRTUALSUMMITFEST.





