BMG’s UK band CASSIA has just released their new EP MAGNIFIER and their first single is “Slow.” Vocalists ROB ELLIS described writing the song because “Everything felt like it was standing still, which was overwhelming. Even though the sun was out, it was difficult to find any sense of enjoyment in the everyday. I ended up daydreaming a whole heap, thinking of when we were on tour and things were like they used to be. I think you only realize what you've got when stuff gets taken away from you and that's what fueled the idea for this tune.” Take a listen on today’s PASSPORT APPROVED.

