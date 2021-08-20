Golden

Former RUSH LIMBAUGH producer JAMES GOLDEN (a/k/a "BO SNERDLEY"), who has been hosting a SATURDAY morning show on RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK, is taking over the 4-5p (ET) weekday slot, replacing the current hour-long show hosted by LIDIA CURANAJ.

GOLDEN, who will continue the SATURDAY show, co-hosted "THE JAMES AND JOEL SHOW" with JOEL SANTISTEBAN on WABC in 1992-96 and produced LIMBAUGH's show from 1992 through LIMBAUGH's passing earlier this year. He has also been hosting a podcast on LIMBAUGH's legacy.

