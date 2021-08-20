No Fine

The FCC has canceled a proposed $3,500 fine against a FLORIDA low power FM licensee but has admonished the station for failing to file its license renewal application on time and operating the station after the license technically expired.

MINORITY EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING ASSOCIATION, licensee of WPJM-LP/PALATKA, FL, responded to the proposed fine by maintaining that its failure to file on time was an "unintentional oversight" and that it is financially unable to pay the fine. The Commission rejected the oversight argument but accepted proof that the licensee has no bank account and relies upon donations to operate, and cancelled the fine but issued an admonishment instead.

