-
iHeartMedia/Charlotte Continues To Seek PD For WKKT (96.9 The Kat)
by Laura Moxley
August 20, 2021 at 10:59 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA COUNTRY WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE is still searching for a multi-talented on-air PD to oversee station operations, including music, on-air personalities, programming, promotions, digital operations and unique content delivery to CHARLOTTE and the CAROLINAS (NET NEWS 7/26).
For more details on the open position and to apply, click here.