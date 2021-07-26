WKKT (96.9 The Kat)

iHEARTMEDIA COUNTRY WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE is still searching for a multi-talented on-air PD to oversee station operations, including music, on-air personalities, programming, promotions, digital operations and unique content delivery to CHARLOTTE and the CAROLINAS (NET NEWS 7/26).

For more details on the open position and to apply, click here.





« see more Net News