FGL (Photo: John Shearer)

BMLG RECORDS’ FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE has announced their decision to cancel their fall “I Love My Country” tour due to COVID-19 precautions. The 29-stop tour was set to kick off in ATLANTA on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th and continue through SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20th, with openers RUSSELL DICKERSON, LAUREN ALAINA and REDFERRIN.

“There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together,” said the duo's TYLER HUBBARD. “We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel, but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

“Although we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us,” added FGL’s BRIAN KELLEY. “To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn’t do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon.”

Current ticketholders will be refunded with no action required.

