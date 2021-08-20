Wolfe (Photo: Jeremy M. Thomas)

TEXAS traditional Country chart-topper JON WOLFE has signed a worldwide marketing and distribution deal with ONERPM.

WOLFE released a four-track “Chapter One” of his upcoming seventh album, “Dos Corazones," earlier this summer, and “Chapter Two” featuring four new songs is available now. The full, 17-song project is set to be released on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st.

“ONERPM is proud to announce a partnership with JON WOLFE for his absolutely incredible 'Dos Corazones' album,” said JEFF TOBIAS, ONERPM’s head of Country Music. “JON, a highly successful player in the TEXAS music scene, has truly created a masterpiece with this record, and we could not be more excited to be working with an artist of his caliber.”

