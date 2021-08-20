Let's Take A Walk, Shall We?

The NAB SHOW will offer show floor tours for individuals and groups this year. The convention in LAS VEGAS will offer the tours OCTOBER 10-13 in four categories, "Future Tech Experience," "Live News, Podcast and Event Streaming Workflows," "Film, TV, and On Demand Programming Workflow," and "Digital/Broadcast Content Distribution."

Tour leaders will include "future tech expert" DANIEL HODGES, live broadcast and film producer PHILIP NELSON, and film and video production expert GARY ROBINSON. The tours are being produced with CIM TOURS.

