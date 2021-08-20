Sarah Wilson

TUNECORE has named SARAH WILSON the new Pres. of it's UK operation. WILSON’s new role will also include additional oversight of IRELAND, NEW ZEALAND and AUSTRALIA. She will report to TUNECORE’s VP/Pres./International FARYAL KHAN-THOMPSON.

According to MUSICWEEK, TUNECORE, owned by BELIEVE, has expanded its reach, going from operating in seven countries to 14, across four continents. Based in LONDON, WILSON will focus on managing and building the company’s artist roster, partnerships and expansion.

WILSON previously worked for UNIVERSAL MUSIC UK as VP/International Marketing and at THE ORCHARD in Artist Services. She earlier spent 13 years at BEGGARS GROUP, rising through the ranks within the international department, beginning as Sales & Promo Manager and ascending to Director of International.

WILSON said, “I am thrilled to take on this wonderful role at TUNECORE, a dynamic and future-facing company. Coming off the back of a growth phase during lockdown, there is so much potential for continued expansion in the territories I’m overseeing. I expect the current business landscape to change rapidly over the next few years. I’m grateful to FARYAL and the team at TUNECORE/BELIEVE for inviting me into their fold and can’t wait to dive in!”

FARYAL KHAN-THOMPSON added “As TUNECORE continues to grow internationally, it is important to have strong leadership in place overseeing the UK, one of the world’s biggest music markets. With SARAH, we have an experienced executive with deep roots in the UK music industry and I’m looking forward to working closely with her to build TuneCore’s global footprint.”

