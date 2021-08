Amaya Sage Burton

ALL ACCESS has learned BRIAN BURTON, Executive Producer/VALENTINE IN THE MORNING on iHEARTMEDIA's Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM)/LOS ANGELES and his wife, KYLA, welcomed their new daughter AMAYA SAGE BURTON into the world on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2021. AMAYA weighed in at 7lbs, 8oz and measured 20 inches in length. BRIAN and KYLA have two boys already. Mom and Baby are both home and in good condition.

