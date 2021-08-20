Three New Acts Added

BOSTON CALLING continues to reveal artists for it's 2022 lineup. The three-day festival, happening in ALLSTON, MA, MEMORIAL DAY Weekend, MAY 27th-29th, just announced three additions according to BOSTON.COM. GRAMMY-nominated pop rock band and sister trio HAIM, violinist-vocalist SUDAN ARCHIVES, and singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist CELISSE will perform.

Already on the list are headliners the FOO FIGHTERS and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, as well as RUN THE JEWELS and BLACK PUMAS. BOSTON CALLING 2022 will continue to roll out artists over the next several months.

Click here for ticket info.

