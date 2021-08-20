-
Denise Roberts Exits Show Dog Nashville
by Phyllis Stark
August 20, 2021 at 1:46 PM (PT)
SHOW DOG NASHVILLE has parted ways with Mgr./NORTHEAST Regional Promotion DENISE ROBERTS. She re-joined the company in 2018 (NET NEWS 4/6/18), after having previously been part of the original team assembled by label founder and artist TOBY KEITH in 2005.
Prior to re-joining, she had worked with 1608 PROMOTION, and has previous experience with STAR FARM, THIRTY TIGERS, MCA NASHVILLE, and more.
No replacement has been named. Reach ROBERTS at 818-679-5479.