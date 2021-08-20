Sold

ALASKA MULTIMEDIA, LLC is selling KVHZ-A/WASILLA, AK and K296FP/WILLOW CREEK, AK to WORTHROME, LLC for $180,000 plus assumption of payments towards a loan balance to KANAI BROADCASTING, LLC. The buyer assumed operation of the stations under an LMA in APRIL.

In other filings with the FCC, CASEY VINYARD, holder of 25% of METRO RADIO GROUP, LLC, licensee of Sports KREF-A (SPORTS TALK 1400 THE REF)/NORMAN, OK, is buying out the 75% interest held by DEBRA J. LAFFOON as personal representative of the late RANDY LAFFOON, for $157,000. RANDY LAFFOON died last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/25/2020). KREF's programming is now heard during the daytime on iHEARTMEDIA Sports KBRU (94.7 THE REF)/OKLAHOMA CITY (NET NEWS 8/18/2021).

