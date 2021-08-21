Hall performing in 1988 (Photo: Courtesy of Country Music Association)

The Country music industry and fellow artists are mourning the loss of celebrated songwriter and artist TOM T. HALL, who died on FRIDAY, AUGUST 20th at the age of 85. Nicknamed “The Storyteller” by TEX RITTER for his narrative songwriting, HALL was a member of both the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME (class of 2008), the national SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME (2019), the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME (1978) and the INTERNATIONAL BLUEGRASS MUSIC HALL OF FAME (2018). He was a seven-time CMA AWARDS nominee in his career, and earned a BMI Icon award in 2012.

Perhaps his best-known composition, “Harper Valley PTA,” was a Pop and Country hit for JEANNIE C. RILEY in 1968 and earned HALL two of his six career GRAMMY AWARD nominations. He won a GRAMMY in 1972 in the Best Album Notes category for his “TOM T. HALL’s Greatest Hits” project. Numerous other artists recorded his compositions, including ALAN JACKSON, LORETTA LYNN, WAYLON JENNINGS, JOHNNY CASH, GEORGE JONES and many more. HALL joined the GRAND OLE OPRY cast in 1971.

As an artist signed to MERCURY RECORDS and RCA, HALL notched 54 charting singles, including seven #1s and 14 other Top 10s. His chart-toppers included “(Old Dogs, Children And) Watermelon Wine,” “I Love,” “A Week In A Country Jail” and “The Year That Clayton Delany Died.” Among his quirkier compositions was the 1977 Top 15 “May The Force Be With You Always,” inspired by the film “Star Wars.”

“Few could tell a story like TOM T. HALL,” said COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “As a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, he was one of those triple threat artists who continued to make an impact on the next generation.”

"TOM T. HALL’s masterworks vary in plot, tone and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others," said COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG. "He wrote without judgment or anger, offering a rhyming journalism of the heart that sets his compositions apart from any other writer. His songs meant the world to BOBBY BARE, JOHNNY CASH, GEORGE JONES and other greats, and those songs will continue to speak to generations. He was a storyteller, a philosopher, a whiskey maker, a novelist, a poet, a painter, a benefactor, a letter writer, a gift giver, a gentleman farmer and many more things. My bet is that we won't see the likes of him again, but if we do I'll be first in line for tickets to the show."

Read on for social media tributes from HALL’s peers and admirers.

The simplest words that told the most complicated stories. Felt like Tom T. just caught the songs as they floated by, but I know he carved them out of rock. #RipTomTHall — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 21, 2021

#RipTomTHall Damn. The greatest storyteller songwriter of all time. A writer’s writer.

There’s at least a dozen categories of song that he wrote arguably the best ever example of. — Drive-By Truckers (@drivebytruckers) August 21, 2021

Thank you for all of the music, Tom T. Hall.



We’ll miss you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dJyVISdJR6 — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) August 21, 2021

In 1978 when we sang at Mama Maybelle Carter’s funeral a saddened Johnny Cash walked up to the podium and asked Tom T Hall to stand with him. Johnny said “I draw strength from you Tom!” Thank you Tom T Hall for the song’s and the strength you provided to so many. #RIPTomTHall pic.twitter.com/M1chsdo3TR — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) August 21, 2021

RIP to Tom T. Hall. One of the greatest story telling songwriters ever! I used to pick and sing with him every year at Earl Scruggs’s home.https://t.co/uGJSzecxms — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) August 21, 2021

RIP Tom T Hall. Thank you for the songs, your class and your hospitality. One of the greatest traditions in Nashville was Mr. Hall and Miss Dixie’s open house during Christmas. Open to anyone. It was magic. 🙏 — storme warren (@stormewarren) August 21, 2021

We will miss you, Tom T. Hall. ♥️

Thank you for all of the incredible music.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/4vlsWHurFv — WSMradio (@WSMradio) August 21, 2021

It saddens me to think Tom T. Hall has passed away. His Faster Horses album was in constant rotation on my turntable for years. He was as complicated a gentleman as he was a masterful storyteller and poet.

I admired the man. I miss him already.

Rodney pic.twitter.com/w4napmUVgl — Rodney Crowell (@RodneyJCrowell) August 21, 2021

When I was a little girl, I was convinced Harper Valley PTA was written about my mom. Everybody had a close heart connection with the songs that Tom T Hall wrote. What a gift to receive. What a generous man to give it. 💙🎶 https://t.co/kL6RBwic25 — Matraca Berg (@matracaberg) August 21, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Tom T. Hall. He is now reunited with Miss Dixie at that bluegrass festival in the sky.https://t.co/XM5pUHN2M7 — IBMA (@IntlBluegrass) August 21, 2021

