All Access Downloads Are Free
August 21, 2021
ALL ACCESS is now offering a new way for authorized ALL ACCESS DOWNLOAD users to stay on top of what songs are being released in their respective music formats … just follow @AllAccessDL and now be instantly notified through TWITTER as well as by email.
ALL ACCESS DOWNLOADS are available for:
Alternative, Contemporary Christian, Country, Dance, Hot/Modern/AC, Rock, Top 40/Mainstream, Top 40/Rhythmic, Triple A and Urban/R&B.
Not authorized to use this new feature? Did we mistakenly overlook you? Email PAUL CARTELLONE (pcartellone@allaccess.com) and he'll check with the record labels about getting you authorized.