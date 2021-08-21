Valentine

PHIL VALENTINE, the CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WWTN (SUPER TALK 99.7 WTN)/NASHVILLE host whose COVID-19 vaccine skepticism led to his coming down with the virus making national headlines, has died of the disease. He was 61, dying a few weeks shy of his 62nd birthday.

VALENTINE, son of former Rep. TIM VALENTINE (D-NC) but a conservative, was a PD at WRMT/ROCKY MOUNT, NC, WYYD/RALEIGH, WCOG-A/WGLD-A and WOJY/GREENSBORO, NC, and WTMG (MAGIC 98)/NASHVILLE and on the air at WZKS (96 KISS) and WLAC-F/NASHVILLE before his move into talk radio in 1991 at WLAC-A/NASHVILLE. He later moved to WTN and WWDB/PHILADELPHIA before returning to NASHVILLE. He was also syndicated by WESTWOOD ONE and hosted a podcast with his son.

VALENTINE, although he claimed not to be explicitly anti-vaccine, voiced skepticism about the vaccine with commentary, song parodies, and tweets and refused to get the shot himself before he fell ill; his family said he would urge listeners to get vaccinated once he returned to the air, but he died before he could do so.

« see more Net News