JP Saxe

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter JP SAXE played for a sold-out, intimate, special event at EPOCH ESTATE WINES in PASO ROBLES, CA this past THURSDAY (8/19), which was the inaugural event for music promotion exec DANNY COOPER and his new company 88 VINES ENTERTAINMENT.

Before the show, SAXE did a lengthy meet & greet and during the performance expressed his gratitude for the success of his smash single, "If The World Was Ending,” which he sang with his girlfriend JULIA MICHAELS.

SAXE played for just over an hour while those in attendance dined on a variety of delicious farm and table fare and a wide variety of EPOCH WINES.

SAXE left immediately following the show to make a plane to be at the rehearsal for the 'We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert' where he and JULIA were set to appear with ANDREA BOCELLI, KANE BROWN, LL COOL J, EARTH, WIND & FIRE, JENNIFER HUDSON, PAUL SIMON, PATTI SMITH, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, ROB THOMAS, CARLOS SANTANA, THE KILLERS, BARRY MANILOW, JON BATISTE, ELVIS COSTELLO, LUCKY DAYE, KENNY "BABYFACE" EDMONDS, CYNTHIA ERIVO, WYCLEF JEAN, JOURNEY, MALUMA, POLO G, and the NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC, among many others.

88 VINES was formed to provide labels and managers additional marketing and cross promotion with brands to further the careers of their artists by reaching non-traditional audiences. To reach DANNY and 88 VINES, click here.

« see more Net News