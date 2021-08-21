Reese

Longtime TENNESSEE TITANS/HOUSTON OILERS GM and NFL coach turned sports radio talk show host FLOYD REESE died SATURDAY morning (8/21) of cancer at 73.

REESE, who played and coached at UCLA and briefly played for the CFL's MONTREAL ALOUETTES, coached at GEORGIA TECH and served as an assistant coach in the NFL for DETROIT, SAN FRANCISCO, MINNESOTA, and, finally, the HOUSTON OILERS; he worked for the OILERS/TITANS franchise for 21 years, becoming GM in 1994 through 2006, during which time the TITANS made it to two AFC Championship games and one SUPER BOWL. In 2007-08, REESE was an NFL analyst for ESPN, followed by four seasons as an advisor to the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS. Returning to NASHVILLE, REESE co-hosted "SPORTS NIGHT" with GEORGE PLASTER and WILLY DAUNIC in 2015-16 and "JARED & THE GM" with JARED STILLMAN in 2016-20 at THE CROMWELL GROUP Sports WPRT (ESPN 102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE. He left the station to deal with his illness last year, with CAROLINE FENTON joining STILLMAN for the afternoon show.

The TITANS planned to induct REESE into their "Ring of Honor" later this year; the team's owner, AMY ADAMS STRUNK, said REESE "built a team that saw sustained success and helped guide our franchise in the toughest of times and the highest moments. His keen eye for talent led him to some of the best players in our team's history, which led the team to some of our greatest accomplishments. We look forward to remembering and honoring his legacy this season as he is formally inducted into our Ring of Honor."

