We Love NYC: Don't Rain On Our Parade

Live music took another hit to the solar plexus SATURDAY night, as the much anticipated "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert," dubbed CLIVE-AID for the involvement of music industry legend CLIVE DAVIS, was halted about halfway through the five-hour show by lightning and the encroaching HURRICANE HENRI. It was reminiscent of DIANA ROSS' CENTRAL PARK concert in JULY 1983, which was also stopped due to a torrential rainstorm.

The end came during BARRY MANILOW’s set at approximately 7:37p (ET), just as he was starting a medley of “Copacabana,” “Mandy” and “I Can’t Smile Without You,” with the band cut off during the latter -- before he could get to the appropriate “I Made It Through the Rain.”



Precipitation had started earlier in the evening, but it was the appearance of lightning that caused the plug to be pulled, leaving the likes of BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, PATTI SMITH, PAUL SIMON, CYNTHIA ERIVO, ELVIS COSTELLO, MALUMA, KENNY "BABYFACE" EDMONDS and THE KILLERS backstage as the crowd exited CENTRAL PARK's GREAT LAWN as the sky darkened ominously.

Although there was hope at first the concert could be resumed, those wishes were dashed when the PA announcer declared the show "canceled."

A dozen performers got to the stage before the deluge, which began under cloudy skies with CNN broadcasting the event, hosted by ANDERSON COOPER, DON LEMON and GAYLE KING.

Produced by DAVIS at the behest of NEW YORK Mayor BILL DE BLASIO, the planned five-hour event was pulled off -- at least partially -- with the help of his son DOUG DAVIS, GRAMMY co-producer PATRICK MENTON, TV producer MARK JOHNSON and LIVE NATION’s GEOFFREY GORDON and JASON MILLER.

The night got underway with a set from the NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC, featuring a medley of NEW YORK pieces including “Rhapsody In Blue,” New York New York,” “Manhattan,” “Arthur’s Theme” and “NEW YORK State Of Mind,” before ANDREA BOCELLI joined them for a stirring “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” taking a flute solo along the way. He finished with a soaring “O Sole Mio” before bringing on JENNIFER HUDSON, whose soaring “Nessum Dorma” recalled how ARETHA FRNKLIN subbed on the song for an ailing LUCIANO PAVAROTTI during the 1998 GRAMMYs.

CLIVE DAVIS then introduced CARLOS SANTANA, who performed “Maria Maria” with WYCLEF JEAN, then the new single, “Move,” with ROB THOMAS, leading into their hit from 22 years earlier, “Smooth.”

JP SAXE and JULIA MICHAELS performed their hit duet, “If The World Was Ending,” followed by rising star KANE BROWN, who performed “Homesick” and “Be Like That,” showing an intriguing mix of Hip-Hop and Country that represented the eclectic nature of the lineup. JOURNEY was up next, with a one-two punch of “Any Way You Like It” and “Don’t Stop Believin’” that brought up memories of “The Sopranos.” More NEW JERSEY than NEW YORK, but who’s counting?

Perhaps the highlight of the short-circuited night was LL COOL J’s tribute to five decades of NEW YORK Hip-Hop, featuring GRANDMASTER FLASH & THE FURIOUS FIVE’s MELLE MEL and SCORPIO (“The Message”), BUSTA RHYMES & SPLIFF STAR (“Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See”), FRENCH MONTANA, FAT JOE & REMY MA (“Lean Back”) and, representing the new school, A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE. That was all a prelude to LL COOL J, who emerged performing “Mama Said Knock You Out,” then brought on REV RUN for “It’s Tricky” and finished with “Rock the Bells” as everyone joined him on stage.

STEPHEN COLBERT introduced his late-night talk show bandleader JON BATISTE, who performed a spirited “Freedom,” then EARTH, WIND & FIRE featuring LUCKY DAYE, finished their set with “September,” about a week too soon, but a great NEW YORK song.

POLO G’s “Rapstar” was next before MANILOW took the stage for what turned into an abrupt finale. Which was too bad, because CLIVE’s show offered a little something for everyone, genre-wise, and a great boost for NEW YORK.

And while the crowd was cleared, there were efforts to continue the show in the VIP tent, though that was eventually abandoned. THE KILLERS did perform a cathartic, acoustic "Mr. Brightside," captured by GAYLE KING on her iPhone and beamed out to 200 countries by CNN.

Many of the performers admitted they hadn’t performed since the pandemic hit, and this was a welcome return to the stage. Both BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN and PAUL SIMON were on standby, waiting to see if the show would go on. The Boss was on site, while SIMON was in his apartment across from CENTRAL PARK. The show never resumed, but here’s hoping there’s a rain check for take two.

