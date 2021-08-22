Lee (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the staff at the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) on the loss of one of their own. SVP/Creative and Content Production LISA LEE died on SATURDAY (8/21) of brain cancer at the age of 52. The ACM TWITTER account shared the news, along with a message calling LEE “part of the heart and soul of the ACADEMY for 15 years, and Country music is better for having her in it.”

LEE joined the ACM in 2007 as Sr. Dir./Creative Development (NET NEWS 6/28/2007). Before that, she worked at CMT and CMT.com as Senior Writer/Producer for News, and Hollywood correspondent for parent MTV Networks. She also served as West Coast News Bureau Chief for “CMT Insider,” the network’s news show, where she covered music, movies and television.

Before that, she was a reporter and producer for former Country network TNN's “TNN Country News,” produced by JIM OWENS AND ASSOCIATES.

At the ACM, she oversaw all video production as well as the design, creation, and editing of logos, digital and printed materials, including ACM TEMPO magazine, the ACM Awards program book, and both the ACM and ACM LIFTING LIVES websites, among other duties. In 2014, she authored the coffee table book "This Is Country: A Backstage Pass To The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS," which celebrated the show's 50th anniversary.

“The ACADEMY has lost a huge part of its heart and soul with the passing of LISA LEE,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “She was a champion for Country music and fiercely dedicated to the ACADEMY’s mission for her over 15 years of service to the ACM. She is irreplaceable, but her heart and spirit will live on throughout our industry.

KENNY CHESNEY was among the Country artists offering tributes, saying, “LISA LEE and I grew up together in this business. She was a TV reporter, producer, writer and big executive. She covered my heroes and my friends, she wrote about me and my mother. She truly cared about Country music – and I absolutely cared about her.”

Survivors include her husband, DOUG, daughter GRAYSON, son JACKSON and parents CHARLIE and FAYE YOUNG, as well as her in-laws. Industry friends posted touching tributes to LEE on FACEBOOK throughout the weekend.

Visitation to be held this FRIDAY (8/27) from 5-8p (CT) at MOORES’S FUNERAL HOME, 700 North Second Street, CABOT, AR, followed by a memorial service SATURDAY. A celebration of life will be held in NASHVILLE at a later date. To receive information on how to support LEE's family by contributing to her memorial fund, click here.

In loving memory of one of the Academy’s very own, Lisa Young Lee, 8.21.21❤️



She was part of the heart and soul of the Academy for 15 years, and Country Music is better for having her in it. pic.twitter.com/332yKuQhH7 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) August 22, 2021





