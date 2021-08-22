Lee (Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the staff at the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) on the loss of one of their own. SVP/Creative and Content Production LISA LEE died on SATURDAY (8/21) of brain cancer at the age of 52. The ACM TWITTER account shared the news, along with a message calling LEE “part of the heart and soul of the ACADEMY for 15 years, and Country music is better for having her in it.”

LEE joined the ACM in 2007 as Sr. Dir./Creative Development (NET NEWS 6/28/2007). Before that, she worked at CMT as Senior Writer/Producer for News, and Hollywood correspondent for parent MTV Networks. Before that, she was a reporter for former Country network TNN.

In 2014, she authored the coffee table book "This Is Country: A Backstage Pass To The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS."

Industry friends posted touching tributes to LEE on FACEBOOK throughout the weekend.

In loving memory of one of the Academy’s very own, Lisa Young Lee, 8.21.21❤️



She was part of the heart and soul of the Academy for 15 years, and Country Music is better for having her in it. pic.twitter.com/332yKuQhH7 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) August 22, 2021

