The GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION has promoted JUSTIN FRATT to EVP. FRATT has served GMA in many roles over the last 16 years.



In his time, FRATT has created community and relationships among the diverse genres, ages, and demographics within GMA members. As GMA EVP, he'll run day-to-day operations as well as serve as Producer for several of its broadcasts that attract millions of viewers, including the GMA Dove Awards, Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration, and #LoveGoes Viral: Christmas Special.



JACKIE PATILLO, GMA President shared, “JUSTIN is a strategic and self-driven leader, but more than that, he’s a compassionate person who puts people first. His heart for ministry and music has been an integral part of GMA over the years. He’s an invaluable member of our team and I couldn’t be prouder to promote him to this new role.”

“I feel so fortunate to be able to serve a mission and community I’m passionate about,” said FRATT. “After 16 years at GMA, I can honestly say I’m more optimistic about the future than ever. Our industry is united and positioned to impact our culture in profound ways and it’s an honor to play a small role in this endeavor. I’m grateful to JACKIE PATILLO, the GMA Board and our team, who've been the best partners I could ask for.”









