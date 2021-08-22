Benztown, P1 Media Group Join Together For Webinar

BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP will host a free webinar for radio professionals “Programming In 2021: What It Takes To Win," the 15th in the companies’ “GLOBAL RADIO IDEAS” webinar series from top radio experts from around the world. The webinar will take place THURSDAY, AUGUST 26th at 10a (PT)/1p (ET).

The 30-minute webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON, featuring BERKOWITZ BROADCAST CONSULTING CEO GARY BERKOWITZ. BERKOWITZ’s track record in radio programming includes stints as the founding PD for Top 40 92 PRO-FM in PROVIDENCE, RI, He then transformed WROR/BOSTON from Oldies to one of the first AC formats in the U.S. BERKOWITZ went on to program DETROIT stations, News/Talk WJR and Top 40 WHYT and then launched one of the first Hot ACs, Q95, with the infamous "DICK PURTAIN Morning Show." Since that time, he has consulted radio stations, specializing in one format, AC.

BERKOWITZ will field attendees’ questions and cover topics including content vs. companionship; what consumer information, tools and resources are needed to win in radio in 2021; the role of ratings in 2021 and what is going on with talent and how to convince ownership of its vast importance.

Register here. Upon registering, you will receive a link with webinar information.

