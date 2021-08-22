CMA Fest is on for 2022

After two years of not being able to hold CMA FEST as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) will open a pre-sale on four-day passes for the 2022 event exclusively to CMA members TODAY (8/23) at 10a (CT). As previously reported (NET NEWS 3/2), dates for the downtown NASHVILLE event have been set for JUNE 9th-12th.

The pre-sale tickets start at $234. Members should check their email for the ticketing link and pre-sale code, sent YESTERDAY (8/22) afternoon. Four-day parking passes are also available for an additional $100. The exclusive member pre-sale ends TOMORROW (8/24) at 10a (CT). Passes for 2022 will be digital.

CMA notes that, “Due to many Country fans rolling their passes over from 2020 and 2021, seat availability is primarily located in the upper levels of NISSAN STADIUM.”

The organization further notes that, “The health and safety of CMA FEST fans, performers and crew continues to be our priority. As guidance and best practices concerning COVID-19 are constantly changing, we ask for your patience and flexibility. We will continue to monitor developments and communicate to our pass purchasers accordingly as next summer's event approaches.”

« see more Net News