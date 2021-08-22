Colby Colb

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to URBAN ONE VP/Programming COLBY COLB TYNER for being recognized as a "legend in Black media," by FORBES MAGAZINE.

The feature article covered his career resume including; his interning days at WUSL (POWER 99)/PHILADLEPHIA, working with WENDY WILLIAMS, creating the WUSL Hip-Hop show "RADIOACTIVE," being a part of the team that launched WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK, his first programming job at WPHI/PHILADELPHI, OM duties at RADIO ONE/CLEVELAND, rising to URBAN ONE/VP/Programming, the creation of his podcast "BACKSTORY," his podcast with his wife and daughter called "DON’T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT," and the inspiration for creating "THE UNDRESSING ROOM" podcast.

To read the story or hear the interview, click here.

