Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Rodrigo Retains Top Two Spots; Kid Laroi/Bieber Top 5; Doja Cat/Weeknd Top 10; Weeknd 'Take' Top 15; Lizzo/Cardi Top 20

* OLIVIA RODRIGO spends a 5th week at #1 with "good 4 u" while 'deja vu' remains in the runner up spot

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER go top 5 with "Stay," moving 6*-5* - up 2678 spins and over 5000

* Inside the top 10, DUNCAN LAURENCE rises 10*-7* with "Arcade," up 709 spins

* DOJA CAT and THE WEEKND both add another top 10 to their resume as "You Right" jumps 11*-9* and is +675 spins

* Meanwhile, THE WEEKND's "Take By Breath" is on the steps of the top 10, surging 16*-11* and is +2176 spins

* Inside the top 20, LIL NAS X & JACK HARLOW move 17*-16* with "INDUSTRY BABY," and are +1359 spins - and approximately 5000 over the last three weeks

* LIZZO is top 20 in her second week on the chart, surging 29*-18* with "Rumors," featuring CARDI B, up 3072 spins

* Just outside the top 20, two songs post gains over 1000 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO moves 24*-21* with "traitor," up 1223 spins

* MANNESKIN climbs 23*-22* with "Beggin," up 1143 spins

* SHAWN MENDES is back and lands the top debut at 31* with "Summer Of Love," featuring TAINY, with 1583 spins

* BLACK EYED PEAS enter at 32* with "HIT IT," featuring SAWEETIE & LELE PONS, up 686 spins

* BILLIE EILISH debuts at 36* with "Happier Than Ever," up 649 spins

* Meanwhile, ELTON JOHN charts in his sixth decade - an amazing accomplishment as "Cold Heart" debuts at 40*, featuring DUA LIPA, up 552 spins

Rhythmic: Doja Cat/The Weeknd #1; Wale/Chris Brown Top 10; Lil Nas X/Harlow, Wizkid/Tems Top 15; Pop Smoke/Chris Brown, Bruno/Anderson/Silk Sonic Top 20

* DOJA CAT and THE WEEKND take the top spot as "You Right" motors 4*-1* and is up 861 spins

* T-PAIN & KEHLANI move back into the top 5, rising 6*-4* with "I Like Dat," up 152 spins

* WALE hits the top 10 with "Angles," with CHRIS BROWN - who is featured on a number of songs on this weeks chart, up 12*-9* and +140 spins

* LIL NAS X and JACK HARLOW surges into the top 15, up 17*-13* with "INDUSTRY BABY," up 596 spins

* WIZKID goes top 15 as "Essence," featuring TEMS, moves 19*-15* and is up 571 spins

* POP SMOKE hits the top 20 as "Woo Baby," featuring CHRIS BROWN, climbs 24*-18* and is +513 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK AND SILK SONIC go top 20, moving 21*-20* with "Skate" at +239 spins

* THE WEEKND near the top 20, up 26*-21* with "Take My Breath," up 635 spins

* LIZZO leaps 33*-24* with "Rumors," featuring CARDI B, at +883 spins

* JACK HARLOW has the top debut at 34* with "SUVs," featuring POOH SHIESTY and gain 347 spins

* KHALID enters at 40* with "New Normal"

Urban: Moneybagg Yo New #1; Wizkid/Tems Top 5; Brent Faiyaz/Drake Top 10; Yung Bleu/Chris Brown, T-Pain/Kehlani Top 15; Tyler, The Creator Top 20

* MONEYBAGG YO takes over the top spot with "Wockesha," rising 3*-1* and is up 637 spins

* WIZKID hits the top 5 as "Essence," featuring TEMS, climbs 9*-4* and is +834 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ and DRAKE are inside the top 10, climbing 11*-8* with "Wasting Time," up 395 spins

* WALE and CHRIS BROWN are just outside the top 10 with "Angles," up 14*-11* and are +342 spins

* YUNG BLEU and CHRIS BROWN are inside the top 15 with "Baddest," moving 16*-12* and are +195 spins

* T-PAIN & KEHLANI also go top 15 with "I Like Dat," leaping 17*-13* at +192 spins

* TYLER, THE CREATOR hits the top 20 with "WUSYANAME," featuring YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN and TY DOLLA $IGN, up 21*-19* and +342 spins

* POP SMOKE and CHRIS BROWN leap 25*-22* with "Woo Baby," and are +447 spins

* Up 454 spins and climbing 28*-23* is "Gyalis" by CAPELLA GREY

* LIL NAS X and JACK HARLOW jump 30*-26* in their second week on the chart with "INDUSTRY BABY," up 348 spins

* YUNG POODA has the top debut at 36* with "Forever Tippin" and +166 spins

* SMILEY enters at 37* with "Over The Top," featuring DRAKE, up 281 spins

* BELLY, THE WEEKND, and YOUNG THUG debut at 38* with "Better Believe," up 216 spins

* ROTIMI enters at 40* with "What To Do"

Hot AC: Sheeran New #1; Olivia 'good' Runner Up; Duncan Top 5; Elle & Miranda Top 15; The Weeknd, Bruno/Anderson/Silk Sonic Top 20

* ED SHEERAN's "Bad Habits" spends a 2nd week at #1 and is +181 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO is now in the runner up spot with "good 4 u," moving 3*-2* and is +470 spins

* DUNCAN LAURENCE continues to move up both the Top 40 and Hot AC charts, rising 7*-5* here with "Arcade," and +298 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO leaps 10*-7* with "deja vu," up 421 spins

* ELLE KING & MIRANDA LAMBERT go top 15 with "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," rising 16*-14* and +204 spins

* THE WEEKND surges into the top 20, up 21*-16* with "Take My Breath," up 961 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER keep climbing, up 19*-18* with "Stay," and are +614 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK and SOUL SONIC go top 20 with "Skate," up 25*-19* and is +563 spins this week and over 1000 spins in two weeks

* CAMILA CABELLO goes top 25 with "Don't Go Yet," up 29*-25* and +131 spins

* ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA have the top debut at Hot AC with "Cold Heart" at 31* and +440 spins

* SHAWN MENDES and TAINY debut with "Summer Of Love," at 33* with 459 spins

* ALESSIA CARA returns with "Sweet Dream" at 39* at +102 spins

Active Rock: Volbeat New Chart Topper; Mammoth WVH Runner Up; Foo Fighters Top 5; Ayron Jones Top 20; Badflower Top Debut

* VOLBEAT grab another chart topper, moving 2*-1* with "Wait A Minute My Girl," and are up 129 spins

* MAMMOTH WVH are now in the runner up spot and post a 4*-2* move with "Don't Back Down" and are +106 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS have another top 5 with "Making A Fire," rising 6*-5* at +72 spins

* PRETTY RECKLESS score a triple digit spin gain at +113 and move 7*-6* with "Only Love Can Save Me Now"

* SEETHER score a triple digit gain at 15* with "Wasteland," up 112 spins

* AYRON JONES goes top 20 with "Supercharged," up 22*-19* and +181 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET vault 28*-23* with "Built My Nations" - up 126 spins

* BADFLOWER have the top debut at 30* with "Don't Hate Me," up 148 spins

* JOYOUS WOLF enter at 37* with "Fearless"

* HALESTORM are back and debut at 39* with "Back From The Dead" at +134 spins

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Take Top Spot; Imagine Dragons, Willow Top 10; Vance Joy, Billie Eilish Top 15; Surf Case, Cannons, Cold War Kids Top 20

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS take over the top spot with "Saturday," jumping 2*-1* - landing another chart topper

* IMAGINE DRAGONS now have two songs in the top 10 as "Wrecked" - up 14*-9* and is up 245 spins

* WILLOW also goes top 10 as "transparentsoul," up 12*-10* featuring TRAVIS BARKER, up 130 spins

* VANCE JOY is top 15 with "Missing Piece," rising 17*-13* and is +83 spins

* BILLIE EILISH is up 18*-15* with "NDA," and also goes top 15 and is +143 spins

* Three songs go top 20 this week, led by SURF CURSE - moving 22*-18* and are +96 spins

* CANNONS enter the top 20, up 26*-19* with "Bad Dream" at +100 spins

* COLD WAR KIDS go 23*-20* with "What You Say"

* MANESKIN go top 25, moving 31*-24* with "I Wanna Be Your Slave," up 100 spins

* At the same time, MANESKIN also debut at 30* with "Beggin," up 183 spins

* GRANDSON enter at 35* with "Rain," featuring JESSIE REYEZ, up 107 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY's "Papercuts" at +84 spins enters at 36*

* JXDN comes aboard at 38* with "WANNA BE," featuring MACHINE GUN KELLY

* SUB URBAN and BELLA POARCH debut at 40* with "INFERNO" at +294 spins

Triple A: Mayer Holds Top Spot; Bleachers Top 5; The Record Company, Milky Chance Top 10

* JOHN MAYER holds the top spot with "Last Train Home"

* BLEACHERS leap 7*-5* with "Stop Making This Hurt," up 49 spins

* THE RECORD COMPANY enter the top 10 with "How High," up 11*-9* and are +30 spins

* MILKY CHANCE have another top 10 with "Colorado," rising 12*-10* and are +34 spins

* LORD HURON are top 15 with "Mine Forever," climbing 17*-15*

* IMAGINE DRAGONS go top 20 with "Wrecked," up 22*-19*

* MARTIN GARRIX hits the top 20 with "We Are The People," up 23*-20*, featuring BONO & THE EDGE

* DURAND JONES and THE INDICATIONS debut at 29* with "Witchoo"

