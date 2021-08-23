Melissa Dikau

MELISSA DIKAU took to social media to share she's been named Dir./Marketing & Promotions for iHEARTMEDIA/NASHVILLE, which includes Country WSIX (THE BIG 98), Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER), Classic Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK), Urban WUBT (101.1 THE BEAT) and WLAC (TALKRADIO 98.3 & 1510). She succeeds Robin Fomusa, who left last month for a position outside of the industry.

DIKAU joins from Christian label FAIR TRADE SERVICES, where she was National Promotion Manager.





