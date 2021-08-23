Vor Broker

The replacement for the retiring BILL CAMERON as City Hall Reporter for CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHIAGO is MALLORY VOR BROKER, who is being promoted from Exec. Producer of “THE JOHN HOWELL SHOW.” CAMERON, the longtime political reporter, retired on AUGUST 20th.

PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR said, “As our new City Hall Reporter, MALLORY will tell the latest local news stories that matter to CHICAGO. She brings a fresh perspective and deep experience as a storyteller to this integral role. We look forward to continuing WLS’ superb coverage of City Hall and welcome MALLORY to the 890 news team.”

News Dir. NICK GALE said, “While BILL CAMERON has left some big shoes to fill, MALLORY joins the team equipped with the knowledge of how CHICAGO-style politics work and a Rolodex to compliment that. We welcome MALLORY to the team, knowing she is well prepared to keep WLS listeners informed on what's happening at the hall as well as down in SPRINGFIELD.”

VOR BROKER, who has been producing HOWELL’s show for 2-1/2 years and has produced for STEVE DAHL, ROE CONN, and LAUREN COHN, said, “I am thrilled to begin my new role as City Hall Reporter for WLS-AM 890. It's a great opportunity to cover the dynamic political landscape in CHICAGO and ILLINOIS after years of producing high-profile shows. I look forward to continuing to bring high-quality, thoughtful reporting to WLS-AM 890.”

