Now A Podcast Network, Too

JADA PINKETT SMITH, WILLOW SMITH, and ADRIENNE BANFIELD-NORRIS' "RED TABLE TALK" FACEBOOK Watch show and podcast is expanding into a network in a partnership with iHEARTMEDIA which will include the existing "RED TABLE TALK and "POSITIVELY GAM" podcasts along with five new series over the next two years,distributed via the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.

Kicking things off for the RED TABLE TALK AUDIO NETWORK on AUGUST 25th will be the debut of the podcast version of the FACEBOOK Watch spinoff series "RED TABLE TALK:: THE ESTEFANS," hosted by GLORIA ESTEFAN, EMILY ESTEFAN, and LILY ESTEFAN, produced with iHEARTMEDIA's MY CULTURA.

