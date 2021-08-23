Summit Participants

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's BSM SUMMIT has announced the first 14 participants for the 2022 event, set for MARCH 2-3 at the ANNE BERNSTEIN THEATER in NEW YORK and as a virtual conference as well.

Returning panelists and presenter include EMMIS CEO JEFF SMULYAN, PREMIERE NETWORKS SVP/Sports DON MARTIN, WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS MEDIA SVP/Sports BRUCE GILBERT, SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports STEVE COHEN, AUDACY NEW YORK Market Manager CHRIS OLIVIERO, AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORKs former PD MARK CHERNOFF and new PD SPIKE ESKIN, AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO PD MITCH ROSEN, and HUBBARD Director of Digital Content PHIL MACKEY. First-timers include BLUE WIRE PODCASTS CEO KEVIN JONES, THE VOLUME Head of Content LOGAN SWAIM, NUVOODOO CEO CAROLYN GILBERT and EVP of Research Analysis LEIGH JACOBS, and URBAN ONE Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE PD TERRY FOXX.

Find out more at bsmsummit.com.

« see more Net News