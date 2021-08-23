Debuts Wednesday

Former NFL quarterback and reality TV personality JAY CUTLER is hosting a new podcast and video series for LIVEXLIVE's PODCASTONE. "UNCUT WITH JAY CUTLER" debuts WEDNESDAY (8/25) with upcoming guests including ZACH MILLER and BARSTOOL SPORTS "PARDON MY TAKE" co-host DAN "BIG CAT" KATZ.

CUTLER, in the news last week for losing his UBER EATS endorsement deal due to his anti-mask mandate views, said, "I am really excited to be part of the PODCASTONE network and to have the opportunity to launch my own podcast, UNCUT WITH JAY CUTLER. I'm looking forward to talking with different guests from the worlds of sports, food, entertainment, politics and beyond and to have the chance to learn and to share opinions on a variety of issues and topics weekly reaching new audiences and reconnecting with those who have followed and supported me throughout my playing days and to be able to show other aspects of myself and interests in a fun and informative way."

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "For years I've admired JAY's talent as a great college and NFL quarterback and I am confident that those skills he developed as a team leader are going to be integral as he becomes a great podcast host. His fan base spans the worlds of sports, pop culture and beyond, and I cannot wait for audiences to get to know yet another side of him as he really gets to display the immense wit and charm I've seen from him personally. I'm really excited to see where he is going to take this podcast."

