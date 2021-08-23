R.I.P. Akeem ‘DJ Terrah’ Thompson

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of GILLEN BROADCASTING CORPORATION Classic Hip-Hop & R&B WAJD-A HD2 (98.9 JAMZ)/GAINESVILLE, FL--AKEEM "DJ TERRAH" THOMPSON, Sr.

The 39-year-old father of three died THURSDAY (8/19) following a battle with COVID-19.

The PM drive air talent had been vaccinated but was on kidney dialysis and had a weakened immune system. JAMZ broke format TODAY (8/23) with a live on-air memorial service and also allowed listeners to call in to pay their respects.

