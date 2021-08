Pixies' Black Francis, Joey Santiago, Paz Lenchantin, David Lovering (Photo Credit: Travis Shinn)

PIXIES have cancelled their upcoming tour dates due to the current surge in COVID cases made worse by the DELTA variant. The band's 11-date U.S. SEPTEMBER run, included scheduled appearances at SUMMERFEST in MILWAUKEE and CHICAGO's RIOT FEST.

The cancelled dates run from SEPTEMBER 10-26.

