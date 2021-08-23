School Days Are Back

Another in the series of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON Town Hall broadcasts will look at NEW JERSEY children's return to the classroom.

"BACK TO SCHOOL...BACK TO THE CLASSROOM," airing on THURSDAY (8/26) at 7p (ET), will be hosted by ERIC SCOTT and will feature NEW JERSEY ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS Exec. Dir. RICHARD BOZZA, child psychologist Dr. STEVEN TOBIAS. and NJEA teachers' union representatives.

SCOTT said, “From learning loss to social anxiety, students will be dealing with many issues as they go back to school. We will provide clarity on a variety of topics from mask mandates to after-school activities and sports.”

« see more Net News