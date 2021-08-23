Top 10

The top spot on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for AUGUST 16-22 went to promos for iHEARTRADIO, moving up from second place last week and beating out last week's champ, PROGRESSIVE. iHEART promos took three slots in the top 10, with iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL and the "BRIDGEWATER" podcast, while the NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (NHTSA) made a big leap from 71st place to third.

The top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (#2 last week; 55976 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#1; 53597)

3. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMIN (#71; 50533

4. INDEED (#4; 49178)

5. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#5; 43305)

6. BABBEL (#3; 36569)

7. GEICO (#8; 33538)

8. BRIDGEWATER PODCAST (--; 31108)

9. BANK OF AMERICA (#11; 30761)

10. GRAINGER (#10; 30689)

