Marty Bender's 'Worst Consultant Ever' Coming Soon

Veteran media programmer MARTY BENDER is stepping away from his role as PD of CUMULUS Classic Rock WOFX (92.5 THE FOX)/CINCINNATI, OH, to coincide with the end of his five-year WOFX contract on SEPTEMBER 30th. He has also announced the formation of a new company aptly christened “Worst Consultant Ever."

BENDER said, “CUMULUS in CINCINNATI is one of the best clusters in radio and I encourage any passionate Classic Rock programmer to apply.”

BENDER, who started out as a rock buyer at TOWER RECORDS on SUNSET Blvd. in LOS ANGELES, had several stints in radio prior to WOFX, including, PD at WSHE/CHICAGO, VP/Programming for PREMIERE RADIO NETWORKS and Executive Producer of the nationally syndicated radio program, THE BOB AND TOM SHOW. BENDER has also served as Operations Manager for WFBQ/WRZX/WNDE in INDIANAPOLIS.

Reach out to BENDER at martybender2010@gmail.com.

