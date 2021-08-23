-
Marty Bender Leaving WOFX/Cincinnati As PD; Forming Consultancy
by Ken Anthony
August 23, 2021 at 8:51 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Veteran media programmer MARTY BENDER is stepping away from his role as PD of CUMULUS Classic Rock WOFX (92.5 THE FOX)/CINCINNATI, OH, to coincide with the end of his five-year WOFX contract on SEPTEMBER 30th. He has also announced the formation of a new company aptly christened “Worst Consultant Ever."
BENDER said, “CUMULUS in CINCINNATI is one of the best clusters in radio and I encourage any passionate Classic Rock programmer to apply.”
BENDER, who started out as a rock buyer at TOWER RECORDS on SUNSET Blvd. in LOS ANGELES, had several stints in radio prior to WOFX, including, PD at WSHE/CHICAGO, VP/Programming for PREMIERE RADIO NETWORKS and Executive Producer of the nationally syndicated radio program, THE BOB AND TOM SHOW. BENDER has also served as Operations Manager for WFBQ/WRZX/WNDE in INDIANAPOLIS.
Reach out to BENDER at martybender2010@gmail.com.