Block (Photo: Mick Bodie)

NASHVILLE-based songwriter ROCKY BLOCK has joined the BIG LOUD PUBLISHING roster following his latest cut, "High Horse," by Hip-Hop star NELLY with BRELAND and BLANCO BROWN.

His other recent cuts include NELLY's "Grits & Glamour" with KANE BROWN which will be featured on NELLY's upcoming album, "Heartland." The genre-spanning writer has also had cuts by Canadian Country artists DEAN BRODY & THE REKLAWS, Australian Pop-Punk artist SAM FISCHER, Pop vocalist PHILMON LEE and rising Country artist ASHLEY COOKE.

BLOCK, son of the late "Western Beat" radio host and Alt-Country/Americana promoter BILLY BLOCK, was born and raised in NASHVILLE and has been writing and performing since his childhood years, equipped with guitar, bass and piano skills.

“I’m honored and excited to be a part of the BIG LOUD PUBLISHING family,” said BLOCK. “Growing up in NASHVILLE, it’s a dream to get to make music – much less with the best in the business. BIG LOUD’s track record of success is inspiring and something I look forward to contributing towards.”

"ROCKY has been a close collaborator of the BIG LOUD PUBLISHING family for a few years," said BIG LOUD PUBLISHING Sr. Dir./A&R, MICHAEL GIANGRECO. "His drive, consistency, and ability to craft great songs across multiple genres is something we have long admired. We are thrilled to now have the opportunity to work with him as his publisher.”

