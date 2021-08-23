-
Justin Moore Takes #1 Spot With 'We Didn't Have Much'
by Laura Moxley
August 23, 2021 at 9:18 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s JUSTIN MOORE for landing the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his 10th chart-topper, "We Didn't Have Much."
Kudos to THE VALORY MUSIC CO. Pres. GEORGE BRINER, VP/Promotion CHRIS PALMER, VP/Promotion & Digital ASHLEY SIDOTI, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion AMY STALEY, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion CHRISTY DINAPOLI, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DON GOSSELIN, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion ADAM BURNES, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion BROOKE NIXON, and Coord./Promotion ATHENA PUHARIC.