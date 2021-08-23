Vigil (Photo: Colorado Rapids)

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WAC) Broadcasting Coordinator and MLS COLORADO RAPIDS Host/Reporter RACHEL VIGIL has been named Digital Host/Producer at BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER. VIGIL will produce content for the station's website and will also make regular on-air appearances.

“RACHEL’s infectious personality and lifelong passion for DENVER sports just explodes through the camera and onto your screen,” said PD RAJ SHARAN. “We can’t wait to watch her creativity run wild creating all types of content as the face of THE FAN's digital brand.”

« see more Net News