21st Year

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK has set the return of its annual lunchtime theatre event, 106.7 LITE FM’s BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK. The 2021 program will bring the best of BROADWAY back together for free performances, during this one-day-only event.

Hosted by LITE FM’s morning show CUBBY & CHRISTINE, BRYANT PARK will be transformed on THURSDAY 9/23 from Noon to 2p. This year's performances are being presented by MERCEDES-BENZ and ORGAIN.

WLTW PD CHRIS CONLEY noted, “We are so excited to bring back the annual BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK back in its 21st year. This is a great way to allow NEW YORKERS a chance to see BROADWAY up close and personal, and give them something to enjoy while we continue to move towards the reopening of NEW YORK CITY.”

Confirmed to participate are:

“ALADDIN”

“CAROLINE, OR CHANGE”

“CHICAGO”

“DIANA THE MUSICAL”

“GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY”

“MRS. DOUBTFIRE”

“SIX”

“STOMP”

“THE LION KING”

“THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA”

“WAITRESS”

All COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and weather conditions may factor in to the schedule.

