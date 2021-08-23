Four More Artists Added

Four more artists have been added to the lineup for WEDNESDAY (8/25) night's "14th Annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS" show, taking place at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM. Joining the previously announced performers (NET NEWS 8/5) are TRACE ADKINS, RONNIE DUNN, ALAN JACKSON and BRITTANY SPENCER.

Hosted by CARLY PEARCE, the show will also feature performances from LADY A, KEITH URBAN and many more. LUKE COMBS, DAN + SHAY, TOBY KEITH, LADY A, LORETTA LYNN and RASCAL FLATTS are among the honorees (NET NEWS 6/15),

The event will be livestreamed on CIRCLE NETWORK’s social channels. CIRCLE will also air a television special culled from the show later this year.

