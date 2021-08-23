Aldean (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ JASON ALDEAN and LAINEY WILSON, along with BIG LOUD RECORDS’ HARDY, will take over the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of SEPTEMBER, beginning on MONDAY, AUGUST 30th and continuing through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th.

"We are honored to have Country superstar JASON ALDEAN along with HARDY and LAINEY WILSON entertain our listeners for the month of SEPTEMBER,” said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Manager MICHAEL LEVINE. “The timing works out perfectly for listeners to be able to hear them on-air before they can see them perform in person together at the end of SEPTEMBER as part of JASON ALDEAN’s tour through SO CAL.”

The artists are scheduled to perform in MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA on SEPTEMBER 24th and IRVINE, CA on SEPTEMBER 25th.

Fans can listen to ALDEAN, HARDY and WILSON on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over air locally on weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

