Troy Research Top Contemporary Christian Songs
by Todd Stach
August 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has partnered with TROY RESEARCH to provide its top-testing songs in the Contemporary Christian format twice a month.
ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH shared, "Being able to see how songs have tested at a nationwide level is a great resource for PDs and MDs who don't have the budget for song research. I appreciate JONATHAN LITTLE at TROY RESEARCH for his willingness to provide this data to you at no cost."
Here's the latest (8/23) W25-54 TROY RESEARCH from its participating Contemporary Christian music stations. Notice the sample size of 2,660.